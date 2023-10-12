'Scenes Out Of Zombie Movie': Israel Claims Civilians Handcuffed, Shot By Hamas

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza in the last 5 days.

Israel Defence Forces today said that they will continue to act decisively against the Hamas group, which launched a rocket barrage on Saturday that killed 1,200 Israelis. Hamas has also taken several hostages and are carrying out executions, the IDF claimed.

"There were reports that babies are being executed. It was hard to believe that even Hamas could carry out such barbaric acts... But after eyewitnesses came forward and senior officials gave accounts, we can now say with relative confidence that this is what Hamas is doing," IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said.

He claimed that women and children are being handcuffed and executed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"After Israeli troops got in there, they saw scenes that are out of a zombie movie," Mr Conricus said.

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson @jconricus provides a situational update on all fronts, as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/jSkwACh3iN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2023

The statement came as Israel pounded Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip -- a densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people -- in response to the militants' surprise Saturday attack.

The Israel claimed that the Hamas has a network of tunnels and bunkers in the Gaza Strip, which they are planning to target. Mr Conricus that the Israeli airstrikes have been targetting points which would bring down the tunnel network.

Israel has also been trying to control another battle front - Lebanon. Air-raid sirens sounded in northern Israel and local residents were told to go to bomb shelters, but authorities later said reports of an "airspace intrusion" from Lebanon were a false alarm.

Israelis have been on high alert for any sign Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon to the north might step up attacks after Hamas's deadly attacks from Gaza in the south over the weekend.