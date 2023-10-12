Israel Vows To Wipe Hamas 'Off The Face Of The Earth', India Launches Rescue Op

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has forged an emergency government to direct war against Hamas. The government has hinted that a ground offensive would start soon in Gaza and the group would be "wiped off the face of the Earth".

"Every Hamas member is a dead man," the veteran right-wing Israeli leader said, again likening the group to the ISIS and promising: "We will crush them and destroy them as the world has destroyed Daesh."

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, "I say here, to everyone — we will wipe out this thing called Hamas. We will wipe them off the face of the Earth."

Israel defence spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that they had evidence and accounts to believe that Hamas is beheading children.

Most of the 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip have no electricity and no water and 340,000 are now homeless. And, with hundreds of Israeli strikes raining down on their tiny enclave, they have nowhere to run. With the strip's only other border blocked by Egyptian authorities, the people said they were trapped. Egypt has refused to provide shelter to refugees who have escaped from Israel.

The country has been pounding targets in the Gaza Strip for five days since Hamas fired 5,000 rockets at Israel on Saturday. The surprise attack -- the worst in Israel's 75-year history -- has seen a total of 1,200 people killed, while Gaza has reported over 1,000 deaths. Israel also claims to have killed 1,500 Hamas fighters who infiltrated their towns.

"There are no wreaths left in Israel anymore," said one of the many volunteers working to prepare funeral flowers for more than 1,200 Israelis killed.

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of its citizens from Israel. There are 18,000 Indians in the country.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.