'Shooting At Me...': Israeli Soldier Sends Chilling Texts To Family Before Being Killed By Hamas

Ms Boni was born in the city of Afula

Corporal Naama Boni, a 19-year-old soldier serving in the 77th Battalion of the Armored Corps, was at her post when a full-fledged surprise attack was waged from the air, sea and ground by Hamas group.

Thousands of missiles were fired from Gaza, leaving hundreds of bodies in the streets of cities and buildings decimated.

Ms Boni was injured during the attack and a Hamas gunman was closing in on her hiding place, reported the Israeli news outlet Ynet.

She somehow found a temporary shelter and texted her family. She wrote, "I deeply care for all of you. I have a head injury, and a terrorist nearby might start shooting at me," she texted. "I am currently with an injured soldier from the Golani Brigade, and there are no reinforcements available."

She sent another update to her family, "There is a terrorist here who won't go away. I can hear someone screaming, and there appears to be a human casualty," she wrote.

Ms Boni's aunt told the media outlet that her niece was stationed at the entrance to the base when the attack took place.

"At around 7:30 a.m., she was still sending us messages about the terrorists shooting at her, after which she no longer responded," Ms Ilook told Ynet.

Her family members attempted to reach her, and they were later told that she was hospitalised at Brazilai Medical Center, but no one informed them about her condition.

"We desperately wanted to believe she was still alive, but when the notifications officer showed up at her parents', we knew she just became a statistic," Ms Ilook said.

Ms Boni was born in the city of Afula and enlisted in the Israeli army just seven months ago.



