"Hamas Brainwashed People, Shouldn't Be Part Of Humanity": Israel Ex-Envoy

The Hamas is a "brain-washed fundamentalist group that has taken Palestinians living in Gaza as hostage and is using them as human shields", Ron Malka, the ex-Israel envoy to India, told NDTV.

He also said the goal of Israel's response to Hamas' attacks - 1,500 gunmen stormed the border and slaughtered over a thousand people - is the "total elimination of military capabilities of Hamas..."

"Don't make a mistake...", the Israeli diplomat said, "Hamas is not Palestinian... it is not Islam. They are brain-washed people... only brain-washed people can do these types of things to children, infants" and underlined the Israel government's intention to "wipe Hamas off the face of the Earth".

"We will do whatever it takes... they should be eliminated. They should not be part of humanity."

"They are a fundamental organisation... a terror organisation. This is a war between the free world and fundamentalists... the free world is fighting for its principle and values," Mr Malka declared.

The fighting words come as the Gaza Strip - a 365 square km patch of land home to over 2.3 million people - teeters on the edge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel's "complete siege" means the Palestinian territory has run out of fuel, food and drinking water.

Gaza also mains power late last night, triggering a medical disaster as hospitals treating tens of thousands - those injured and suffering from diseases - without power.

Earlier Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened Hamas to the Islamic State, and said, "Every Hamas member is dead man... we will crush and destroy them as Daesh was destroyed."

Over 4,000 people have died on both sides since attacks began - with a deadly barrage of rockets that overwhelmed Israel's famed Iron Dome aerial defence system and killed hundreds in hours.

The dead include civilians - men, women and children - on both sides, and that figure will certainly increase dramatically before the dust settles, particularly since Tel Aviv is prepping for a ground invasion of Gaza and may open a second front after rocket attacks from Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

Hamas' attacks were followed by questions over the failure of Iron Dome and Israeli intelligence networks - seen by many as one of the world's best - to predict and/or prevent the rocket fusillade.

On that topic Mr Malka told NDTV, "We will investigate it later. We were caught by surprise... but we are not surprised anymore. We are prepared now. Spirit and unity of Israeli people is remarkable."

