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Qatar Says "Extensive Damage" Caused By Iran Attacks On Gas Facility

Qatar's state-run energy company said on Wednesday that fires set by Iranian strikes on its main gas facility had caused "extensive damage", after Tehran said it would retaliate in kind for an attack on its own energy infrastructure.

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Qatar Says "Extensive Damage" Caused By Iran Attacks On Gas Facility
"Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, the firm said.

Qatar's state-run energy company said on Wednesday that fires set by Iranian strikes on its main gas facility had caused "extensive damage", after Tehran said it would retaliate in kind for an attack on its own energy infrastructure.

"QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks," the firm said in a statement. "Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused. All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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