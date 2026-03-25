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Iran Says US, Israel Attacked Its Nuclear Facility Again

Iran War: Iran's atomic energy organisation accused the US and Israel on Tuesday of attacking its Bushehr nuclear power plant.

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Iran Says US, Israel Attacked Its Nuclear Facility Again
Iran said that a projectile had landed within its compound but caused no damage.

Iran's atomic energy organisation accused the US and Israel on Tuesday of attacking its Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying a projectile had landed within its compound but caused no damage.

"The American-Zionist enemy has attacked the Bushehr nuclear power plant site again," the organisation said in a statement, adding that "a projectile hit inside the enclosure of the Bushehr power plant".

"Initial reports indicate this incident did not cause any financial or technical damage, or human casualty, and the various areas of the power plant are unharmed."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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