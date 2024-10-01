Iran Attacks Israel Live Updates: Iran Launches Rockets At Israel, Alarms Sounded Across Country

Iran has launched missiles at Israel. Alarms sounded across the country and Israelis rushed for shelter.

Earlier, the military had announced that any ballistic missile strike from Iran was expected to be widespread and told the public to shelter in safe rooms in the event of an attack.

The firing of missiles came after Israeli troops launched ground raids into Lebanon, in the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago.



Here are the updates on Iran's attack on Israel: