Iran Attacks Israel Live Updates: Iran Launches Rockets At Israel, Alarms Sounded Across Country

2 minutes ago

Iran has launched missiles at Israel. Alarms sounded across the country and Israelis rushed for shelter. 

Earlier, the military had announced that any ballistic missile strike from Iran was expected to be widespread and told the public to shelter in safe rooms in the event of an attack.

The firing of missiles came after Israeli troops launched ground raids into Lebanon, in the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago.
 

Here are the updates on Iran's attack on Israel:

Oct 01, 2024 22:36 (IST)
Iran Guards threaten 'crushing attacks' if Israel responds to missiles

Oct 01, 2024 22:33 (IST)
Reuters journalists saw missiles intercepted in the airspace of neighbouring Jordan. Israeli media reports said as many as 100 missiles had been launched.

Oct 01, 2024 22:33 (IST)
A series of explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem

Oct 01, 2024 22:33 (IST)
Iran Fires Missiles On Israel

Rockets fired from Iran on Israel, civilians hiding in bomb shelters

Iran, Israel
