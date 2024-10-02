Advertisement

Biden's "Complete Failure" in Middle East: Russia After Iran Attacks Israel

"Complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a post on Telegram.

Biden's "Complete Failure" in Middle East: Russia After Iran Attacks Israel
Russia slammed US after Iran's missile attacks on Israel on Tuesday.
Moscow:

Russia on Tuesday said the United States' approach in the Middle East was a "complete failure" after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel.

"Complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a post on Telegram.

"A bloody drama that is only gaining momentum. The White House's incomprehensible statements demonstrate its complete helplessness in resolving crises."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

