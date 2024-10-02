After Iran's Missile Attack On Israel, US' "Severe Consequences" Warning

Iran launched a barrage of 181 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday night, triggering nationwide air raid sirens and forcing nearly 10 million Israelis into bomb shelters. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a large portion of the missiles was intercepted by the country's advanced missile defence systems, including the Iron Dome and Arrow systems. However, several projectiles managed to penetrate the defence shield, leading to minor damage and light injuries.

Immediate Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, stating that Iran had made a "big mistake" and warned Tehran that it "will pay for it."

The missile salvo is the second direct attack by Iran on Israel this year, following a similar offensive in April, which was quickly subdued by Israeli and allied defences. Tuesday's strikes, according to Iranian officials, were in retaliation for the recent killing of senior Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Israeli military operations.

Guy Nir, spokesperson of the Israeli embassy in India, speaking exclusively to NDTV, said an appropriate response will be given to Tehran. "If he (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) plans to initiate a full-scale war with Israel, it will be a mistake for them (Iran)," Mr Nir told NDTV. "Israel's response is going to be something strategic and pin-pointed, and not a full-scale war. I don't think any side wants that."

Iran's Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi warned that his country will "strike Israel again" if it doesn't de-escalate tensions in the region. "If the Hitler of our time (Netanyahu) stops his brutality and hostility, then his country won't have to face the consequences," Mr Elahi told NDTV.

US Warning Of Severe Consequences

In response to the attack, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a stark warning to Iran, stating that the missile strike represented a "significant escalation" and that there would be "severe consequences." During a press briefing at the White House, Sullivan pledged that the US would stand by Israel and support any retaliatory measures.

US President Joe Biden echoed this sentiment, expressing full support for Israel and indicating that military discussions were underway to determine an appropriate response. Biden assured that the US military would assist in Israel's defence and intercept any further Iranian missile strikes. Asked about the scope of US involvement, Biden commented that discussions on a joint response were "active" and "ongoing."

The Attack And Aftermath

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile assault, targeting three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared the attack concluded unless Israel escalated further. The IRGC warned that any Israeli retaliation would result in "crushing attacks."

Although the majority of missiles were intercepted, there were scattered reports of damage and injuries. In Tel Aviv, two civilians were lightly injured by shrapnel, while in the West Bank city of Jericho, a Palestinian civilian was killed by debris from one of the missiles, news agency AFP reported. The Israeli military quickly announced that the immediate threat had passed, and civilians were allowed to leave bomb shelters after an hour.

Regional And Global Implications

Tehran's missile strike comes amid growing fears of a broader regional conflict. In a related escalation, Israeli forces conducted ground raids in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions. Lebanese authorities reported that the latest Israeli airstrikes had killed at least 55 people, adding to the mounting casualties since the conflict intensified in early October.

Lebanon's health ministry stated that over 1,800 people had been killed since the conflict began, with hundreds of thousands displaced across the region. The potential for further escalation between Israel and Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon and Gaza has raised alarms across the international community.

International Reactions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, calling for an immediate ceasefire and warning against the broadening conflict in the Middle East. "This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire," Guterres said in a statement.

As tensions continued to rise, Jordan, Iraq, and Israel closed their airspace, and flights were suspended at Tehran International Airport, Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, and other regional hubs. Neighbouring countries, including Iraq and Jordan, are bracing for further fallout, with Iran-backed Iraqi militias threatening to target US bases in the region should Washington become involved in the conflict.