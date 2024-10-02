Iran Ambassador Calls Netanyahu "Hitler Of 21st Century", Says, India Can Help

Iran's Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi today said that his country will "strike Israel again", if Tel Aviv doesn't refrain from attacking Tehran's national assets and interests in the region.

Calling the missile attack on Israel a "retaliatory operation", the Ambassador said that "Iran does not joke about its international interests and national security." The Ambassador's remarks come after a sharp escalation in the West Asia conflict when Tehran on Tuesday fired nearly 200 missiles targeting all of Israel.

The nearly year-long conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza strip has intensified with Tel Aviv going after Hezbollah - an Iran-backed militant organisation which supports Hamas. Iran had vowed to avenge the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, killed last week, and had warned Israel of an imminent ballistic missile attack against it.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Iran's Ambassador said, "If Israel does not stop its hostility and its violations against the Iran's national interests, it will face such strikes again and again."

He went on to say that "People, not only in the region, but across the world are witnessing Israel's hostile moves in West Asia. Everyone is seeing the bloodshed in Gaza and south Lebanon. People are angry. Israel has violated all human rights treaties, all international laws, so, many people all over the world are very angry with what Israel is doing in the region."

The Ambassador further said that he believes Iran's missile attack on Israel will be "supported by many, many people around the world. You have seen how people marched in universities across the world protesting against Israel's brutality against Palestine."

NETANYAHU'S WARNING AFTER IRAN MISSILE ATTACK

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called Iran's missile attack on Israel "A failed attempt", as Israel's Iron Dome and other mechanisms to stop such attacks prevented most of the 180-plus missiles from hitting its territories, with only a few missiles penetrating its defence.

Mr Netanyahu also said that "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it."

Speaking about the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr Elahi referred to him as "the new Hitler of this century". Repeating his statement, the Ambassador further said, "If the Hitler of our time stops his brutality and hostility, then his country won't have to face the consequences," adding that "Iran will keep retaliating if Israel continues."

AMERICA BACKING ISRAEL

President Joe Biden has come in support of Israel and condemned the "provocative escalation" by Israel, according to a statement by the White House. The US President ordered the US military to help Israel against any further missile attacks. The US reportedly also warned that areas from where missiles will be launched against Israel will be targeted by the US military.

Commenting about US's support to Israel, the Ambassador told NDTV that "I hope the United States realises and reaches the conclusion that if they stop their support to Tel Aviv, Israel cannot carry on its crimes in the region. I hope the US Administration will convince Netanyahu and oblige (guide) him to stop the brutality."

"We have seen what America has done in Afghanistan, in Iraq, in Libya, and many other parts of the world. So, we believe that the US is behind many developments leading to the instability of the region," he added.

"It is up to Israel now - whether they want to keep continuing this escalation or not (end it). If they continue, we will keep retaliating," Mr Elahi further said, suggesting that the ball is now in the court of "the decision makers of Israel".

INDIA'S ROLE AS 'FRIEND' OF BOTH IRAN AND ISRAEL

The Iranian Ambassador saiid he has always believed that "India is a very important player in the region. It has good relations with Israel, and as PM Modi has mentioned that this is not the era for war. We in Iran believe that. But if a country violates the sovereignty of another country, what else can that country do?"

He hoped however, that "India, which has close ties with both sides (Iran and Israel), can help convince Israel to stop its brutality in the region."

