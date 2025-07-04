Iran Announces Opening Of Its Airspace After War

Iran announced Thursday that it has reopened its airspace, including over Tehran, after closing it on June 13 due to the war with Israel, according to state media.

"Tehran's Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, as well as those in the north, east, west and south of the country, have been reopened and are ready to operate flights," the official IRNA news agency reported.

Domestic and international flights from all airports across the country -- except those in Isfahan and Tabriz -- will operate between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm, authorities said.

Flights from those cities will resume as soon as the necessary infrastructure is in place, according to IRNA.

Iran closed its skies entirely last month after Israel launched a wave of air strikes, prompting Iranian retaliatory missile fire.

A ceasefire between the two foes came into effect on June 24.

The country had already reopened airspace in eastern Iran and expanded access for international overflights following the truce.

