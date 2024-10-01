Iran Fires Missiles At Israel, Civilians In Bomb Shelters

Iran has fired missiles at Israel and all civilians in the country are in bomb shelters, the Israeli military said on Tuesday. The attack comes amid Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon to target Hezbollah and days after the militant outfit's commander Hassan Nasrallah and a top official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard were killed in Israel strikes in Beirut.

The Israeli foreign ministry also cited the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and said at 10.08 pm IST that the missiles were fired a "short while ago". The launch was confirmed by Iran's official IRNA news agency, which said the country had launched "a missile attack on Tel Aviv". News agency Reuters quoted Israeli media as saying that as many as 100 missiles had been launched.

Videos showed debris from missiles intercepted by Israel's famed Iron Dome and Arrow defence systems raining down on Tel Aviv. There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. pic.twitter.com/bKXPdqMsBr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. Israelis are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command's instructions," the Israeli foreign ministry's handle said in a post on X.

"In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country. The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel," it said.

The news of the missiles being launched came shortly after reports of a suspected "terror" shooting in Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv. Police in the city said there were a number of casualties, with local media reporting that there were at least four people seriously injured.