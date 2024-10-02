Will Iran's Missile Attack Lead To Full-Scale War? Israeli Spokesman Gives A Hint

Israel Defense Forces or IDF is currently assessing the missile attack by Iran today and an appropriate response will be given to Tehran, said Guy Nir, spokesperson of the Israeli embassy in India, speaking exclusively to NDTV.

Iran today fired a barrage of missiles at Israel - nearly 200 of them - in its attempt to send a message to Tel Aviv in the aftermath of the killings of the Hamas and Hezbollah chiefs. While Israel was able to block out most of the missiles, there were some that hit regions across the north and south of the country.

This has been the sharpest escalation in tensions in West Asia (Middle East) since the start of the Israel Hamas war in Gaza nearly a year ago. Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is currently sheltered in a safe house at an undisclosed location, was the one who reportedly gave the green signal for the missile attack on Israel today.

Speaking to NDTV, The Israel Embassy spokesperson warned that "If he (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) plans to initiate a full-scale war with Israel, it will be a mistake for them (Iran)." He went on to say that Israel's response to Tuesday's attack will be a strategic, pin-pointed one. "Israel's response is going to be something strategic and pin-pointed, and not a full-scale war. I don't think any side wants that," he said.

The Israeli spokesperson also cautioned any other nation which might consider joining Iran to attack Israel. "If any country is wanting to join Iran, all I can hope is that they don't, because if they do, the outcome will be devastating for them too," he warned.

Speaking about Israel's top-notch defence mechanism, the Israeli spokesperson said that it is not just renowned 'Iron Dome', but other systems too, but did not give more details on what they are. "It is not just the Iron Dome, we have many other defence systems in place that I cannot elaborate on for security reasons, which were helping us to bring this situation under control. The systems are very precise and out of over 180 missiles, most of them were not able to penetrate through these," he said.

The spokesperson further confirmed that at the moment "there are no casualties in Israel, but there is one in Palestinian territories". This he said, was because Iran targeted the entire region. He also explained how every Israeli national is prepared and trained for such scenarios, thereby preventing the loss of lives across the country.

Here is Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir's full interview to NDTV:

Q) Will it be an all-out war? Or is there a possibility that it will be contained?

A) Right now IDF is saying they are trying to understand, assess and calculate the next steps to take this forward. We have confirmed that 181 missiles have been fired at Israel by Iran. It seems like the attack is complete now and Israeli citizens are out of their bunkers and shelters.

Q) What is the situation in Israel at the moment?

A) Two hours ago, the Israel Defence Force of IDF had asked all citizens to go into shelters and bunkers to prepare for this attack. Around an hour ago we began to see missiles in the air and also falling all across Israel. All together, over 180 missiles were fired on Israel. As of now, the attack is finished and people are out of their shelters.

Q) Video footage shows that these missiles have hit many targets and there might by casualties. Do you have an update on this?

A) So what we are seeing is that missiles have fallen across north and south Israel. These missiles have hit either buildings or in open areas. Up to now, we do not have any Israeli casualties as all Israelis went into their bunkers and safe rooms. However, there is one casualty in Palestinian territories as Iran launched missiles across the region. So currently we have confirmation of this one Palestinian person being killed in the Iran attack.

Q) How efficient has the Iron Dome system been for Israel?

A) It is not just the Iron Dome, we have many other defence systems that I cannot elaborate on for security reasons, which were helping us to bring this situation under control. The systems are very precise and out of over 180 missiles, most of them did not go through.

Q) Do you think Israel will now attack Iran as well and this will turn into an all-out war?

A) So, at the moment I want to be very cautious of what I am going to say. The IDF is currently assessing the situation to see what is going to be the proper way to respond. Will it be an all-out war or will it be something more strategic? Well, I guess Israel's response is going to be something more strategic and pin-pointed and not a full-scale war. I don't think any side wants that.

Q) As per reports, the Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khameni, is the one who had given the green signal for this missile attack. What is your take on this?

A) I believe that if he plans to initiate a full-scale war with Israel, it will be a mistake for them.

Q) It is believed that many other nations will join Iran in this war. Is Israel prepared for that?

A) Israel is prepared for many scenarios. Israel is not alone. We have a number of our allies who will help us too. As for any country wanting to join Iran, all I can hope is that they don't, because if they do, the outcome will be devastating for them too.

Q) According to you, which countries might join Iran in this offensive against Israel?

A) I hope none.

Q) How is your family in Israel? Hope they are safe after this attack?

A) I have spoken to my family after all this began. All of them are fine. I have a friend who lives very close to one of the areas that was attacked. I called her right away to make sure she was okay. All my family and relatives are fine.

Q) What is the kind of drill that most people in Israel are trained for, for such situations?

A) So, every single person in Israel has a bunker or safe room in their homes - which have a double-sided wall which is unpenetrable for such missile attacks. All Israelis know and are trained that when there are alarms, they must get into their safe rooms within a specific time period given to them - which is usually 60 seconds to 120 seconds, depending on where you live. And we let them know in advance when they need to be close to a safe room as within the next hour or so there might be an alarm. The Israeli people always adhere to this. They are always prepared. They listen to these instructions very carefully. So, even today, when the final call happened, everyone was already close to a safe room, so they could go in fast and close the door.

Q) So, every home or building across Israel has a safe home within it or attached to it?

A) Yes, a majority of the homes in Israel have them. Since 1991 we have a law which requires all buildings, all homes and apartments have a room like this. So, all new buildings and apartments have them. Older buildings usually have safe rooms at the ground level (covered bunkers). So everyone goes down to the ground level and sits there.

Q) After today's attack by Iran, is there any chance of containing this war in the next two or three days, or even the week ahead?

A) I hope so.

