Iran and Israel traded missiles on Monday, as the war between the longtime arch-rivals entered its 11th day despite international calls for de-escalation. Fresh sirens sound in northern Israel after Iran launched Aerial assaults in multiple waves. Amid the exchange of salvoes, a video emerged on social media showing the moment an Iranian missile hit Israel's Ashdod city.

The video-- a dascam footage-- showed stones and debris flying in the air as the missile exploded at the side of the road near a moving vehicle. Moments later, the car windshield can be seen covered in dust as the driver sped away from the point of missile impact.

#IsraelIranWar | Dashcam Footage Shows Moment Iranian Missile Hit Israeli City Ashdod pic.twitter.com/YcrXpq1gVl — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) June 23, 2025

The missile reportedly struck a power station in Ashdod, severely reducing the station's operational capacity.

According to The Times of Israel, there are no immediate reports of injuries in the attack, but several more impacts were reported in the country. Sirens wailed across Israel as Iran reportedly fired missiles for nearly 40 minutes in several salvos, marking one of the longest Iranian missile attacks of the war.

Loud explosions were also heard in Jerusalem. However, the Magen David Adom rescue service reported no immediate casualties.

Tehran has threatened to inflict "serious" damage in retaliation for US strikes on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities. Iranian armed forces spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said on state television that the US "hostile act", following more than a week of Israeli bombardments, would "pave the way for the extension of war in the region".

"The fighters of Islam will inflict serious, unpredictable consequences on you with powerful and targeted (military) operations," he warned.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military also struck missile sites in western Iran as well as "six Iranian regime airports" across the country, destroying fighter jets and helicopters.

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed more than 400 people, Iran's health ministry said. Iran's attacks on Israel have killed 24 people, according to official figures.