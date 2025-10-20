"Very Sundar": Irish Man Thanks Indian Girlfriend's Mother For Diwali Gift

A heartwarming video of an Irish man attempting to speak in Hindi to thank his Indian girlfriend's mother for a Diwali gift has won a million hearts on social media, proving that sometimes, the simplest gestures leave the biggest impact.

The clip was shared by Sanskruti Darren on Instagram with the caption, "Some moments don't need translation."

In the video, the man is seen greeting his partner's mother with a cheerful "Hello, kaise hai aap?" (How are you?), adding, "Aapka parcel mila, very sundar" (I received your parcel, it is beautiful). He goes on to specifically thank her for sending traditional Diwali treats like anarsa and laddoo.

He then switches to English, thanking her again and expressing how the gifts were "very good." He ended the video with a heartfelt "Shukriya" (Thank you) and "Good night."

The video went viral, with people impressed by her boyfriend's gesture and calling him the perfect man.

One person commented, "This is the cutest video I've watched today."

Another wrote, "This is so nice. What a lovely boyfriend/partner Darren is to you Sanskruti."

"He is so warm and cordial," wrote the next.

"Love that he puts so much efforts," commented another.

Another woman shared a similar experience, describing how her husband connected with her mother when she called her and talked about traditional sweets such as besan laddoo and sheera.

She said, "Just to give you a glimpse into how your relationship might be 10-15 years from now, my hubby calls my mom and says, 'Mummy, besan laadu aani sheera khoop mast,' and then they chat about everything from kandil and rangoli to food and temple visits."

"Inter-racial relationships are very special because they are a constant adventure for both families. Happy Diwali! I wish you many more Diwalis!" she added.

India is celebrating Diwali on October 20 and 21 this year.