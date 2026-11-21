Indonesia could need up to 350 years to restore much of the carbon lost from its burnt land following the devastating wildfires of 2026, according to a scientific analysis published by The Conversation. Wildfires have affected large areas across Indonesia throughout 2026, including grasslands, tropical forests and peatlands on Papua, Sumatra and Borneo islands. The fires have caused serious environmental damage, with experts warning that some ecosystems could take centuries to recover.

According to research published in The Conversation, around 1.9 million hectares of land had been burnt across Indonesia by late September. This is about 38 per cent more than the area affected during the 2019 wildfire season.

The fires are estimated to have released around 100 million tonnes of carbon, equivalent to approximately 370 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. This is comparable to the annual emissions of 97 coal-fired power plants.

Peatlands face the longest recovery

The impact has been particularly serious for Indonesia's peatlands. Although they made up around 20 per cent of the total burnt area, covering approximately 400,000 hectares, they accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the carbon released into the atmosphere.

Peatlands contain large amounts of stored carbon built up from partially decomposed plants over thousands of years. When these areas catch fire, the stored carbon is released into the atmosphere within a short period.

The Conversation reported that peatlands burnt in 2026 could take around 400 years to recover under ideal restoration conditions. These include keeping the land wet, restoring vegetation and preventing further fires.

However, the wider analysis suggests that replacing 90 per cent of the carbon lost from peatlands could take around 350 years if restoration efforts continue to face disturbances.

Other landscapes may recover more quickly. Grasslands could return within a few rainy seasons, while shrublands, farmland and plantations may need several years.

Previously disturbed secondary forests could require between 20 and 50 years to restore their carbon reserves. Undisturbed tropical forests may take much longer, with their biodiversity and ecological systems potentially needing hundreds of years to recover.

Why restoring burnt land is difficult

Indonesia has already taken steps to protect its peatlands. Following the major fires in 2015, the government established the Peatland Restoration Agency to restore 2.5 million hectares of peatland.

The agency worked to block drainage canals to keep peatlands wet and reduce the risk of fires. Before it was disbanded in 2025, it reported restoring 1.6 million hectares of peatland outside business concessions.

Despite these efforts, fires have continued in several areas previously identified as restoration priorities, including South Sumatra, West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan.

Researchers cited by The Conversation said the problem is not limited to a lack of technology. Economic pressures, land ownership disputes and farming practices also make restoration difficult.

Some communities continue to use burning as a cheap method of clearing land for agriculture. In parts of Riau province, land cleared through burning can reportedly sell for 1.3 times the price of land cleared by cutting vegetation.

The growing demand for products such as palm oil also creates further pressure on peatland areas.

Experts say restoration efforts must go beyond planting trees and blocking drainage canals. Governments also need to support local communities and create better economic opportunities that encourage people to protect wetlands.

The findings highlight how the damage caused by wildfires can continue long after the flames have disappeared. While some vegetation may return within a few years, the carbon lost from peatlands could take centuries to replace.

Scientists warn that serious and long-term restoration measures are essential to prevent the environmental damage caused by the 2026 fires from becoming a burden for future generations.