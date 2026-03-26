In Bombshell Testimony, US Woman Says Doctor Husband Tried to Push Her Off Cliff, Beat Her With Rock

In gripping courtroom testimony, a US woman described the terrifying moment she says her husband tried to kill her during a hike along a Hawaiian cliff. Arielle Konig, wife of Hawaii doctor Gerhardt Konig, alleged that her husband not only attempted to inject her with a syringe but also repeatedly struck her with a rock, NBC News reported. Testifying on Tuesday in an Oahu court, the 37-year-old recounted a birthday hike that turned violent. She said the incident unfolded on March 24, 2025, along the Pali Puka Trail near Honolulu, after her husband, a 47-year-old anesthesiologist from Maui, suggested they take a selfie near the cliff's edge. "He's trying to kill me," Arielle testified she screamed during the alleged attack.

According to her testimony, the situation escalated suddenly when he grabbed her forcefully by the arms and began pushing her toward the edge. She told the court she dropped to the ground and clung to nearby vegetation to resist.

"He's telling me, 'Shut the f--- up. Nobody's going to hear you out here. Nobody's coming to save you.' And I'm saying like, 'You can't do this.' Everyone knows we're on a hike. They'll know this wasn't an accident, and our kids will be orphans."

Arielle said she then saw him holding a syringe and moving toward her. When he allegedly told her to "hold still," she knocked it away. Moments later, she testified, he picked up a rock and repeatedly hit her on the head.

''I just started screaming, because in my mind, he's trying to knock me unconscious, to be able to drag me over the edge,'' she told jurors.

Her cries drew the attention of two hikers, who called emergency services. One caller reportedly told dispatchers, "There's a man trying to kill her." Arielle said her husband stopped when the hikers arrived, allowing her to crawl to safety before he fled.

Police later arrested Gerhardt Konig the same evening after a brief manhunt, according to Honolulu authorities.

Arielle testified she was struck up to 10 times but did not lose consciousness. She was hospitalised with severe scalp injuries and showed jurors visible scarring. A physician from Queen's Medical Center told the court her wounds included crushed tissue down to the skull, with small rock fragments embedded in her skin.

During cross-examination, the defense challenged her account, pointing to what both sides described as an "emotional affair" and suggesting the incident followed a confrontation. Arielle acknowledged the relationship but said it was not physical and that the couple had been attending counseling to repair their marriage.

Defense attorneys have argued the incident was an act of self-defense, claiming Gerhardt Konig struck his wife only after believing she tried to push him off the trail. The trial is set to continue later this week.