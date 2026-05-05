Husband Accused Of Killing Former Miss Switzerland, Carving Out Her Womb Says He "Loved" Her

Marc Rieben, the man accused of brutally killing his wife, told the Court on Monday that he "loved" her, the Mirror reported. The murder of Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, catwalk coach and mother of two, took place in 2024 February. The gruesome details from the investigation shocked not just Switzerland but the entire world.

As per the report, her husband allegedly choked her first and then carved out her womb and "pureed" her limbs in an industry-grade blender after she asked for a divorce. The trial opened recently, and Rieben appeared in Court with a statement, in which he said he "loved" his wife but admitted to her "dying at my hands".

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"I have caused my family immeasurable suffering. Why? Why did I fail? Why couldn't I prevent it? Why couldn't I stop her from dying at my hands?" he said as quoted in the report.

"I loved my wife with all my heart and believed in a future together. It haunts me day and night. What I did is absolutely unforgivable, and I take full responsibility. I deeply regret it, and I apologise."

He also spoke about the money, 94,000 pounds, he gave his two children and Kristina's parents. "It would be wonderful if you could use it to do something that brings some lightness into your lives," he said.

On being asked by the Court why he didn't offer the money earlier, he replied, "Because this is the first opportunity I'll have to see the bereaved. This offer is made regardless of what the court decides. I simply want to show my support. It's a gesture."

What happened to Kristina Joksimovic?

According to reports, Rieben reportedly refused to accept the divorce and demanded permanent custody of the children. He even rejected financial support for his wife. On the day of the murder, they were arguing about the same thing when he grabbed her by the throat and pressed her against the wall.

Joksimovic was originally from Serbia. Her body was discovered in her home in Binnigen, near Basel. While initial reports indicated a violent death, subsequent forensic findings and Court documents painted a much darker picture.

The most harrowing aspects of the case involve the post-mortem treatment of the victim. According to the autopsy reports and a recent ruling by the Federal Court in Lausanne, the suspect allegedly used a jigsaw, a knife and garden shears to dismember the body.

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Most shockingly, the forensic report highlighted that the suspect "carefully removed" the victim's womb, an act described by prosecutors as showing a complete lack of empathy.

In a desperate attempt to hide the crime, several body parts were reportedly "pureed" using an industrial blender and dissolved in a chemical solution.

The couple, who married in 2017, appeared to lead a "picture-perfect" life on social media. However, police reports suggest that officers had been called to the residence previously due to reports of domestic disputes.

The Court's decision is expected on May 13.