Miss Switzerland Finalist Murdered By Husband, Then 'Pureed' In Blender: Officials

Her 41-year-old husband was arrested and later confessed to the crime.

In a shocking crime that has stunned Switzerland, former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic was allegedly murdered, with her body dismembered and dissolved by her husband, Thomas, Swiss officials revealed. The 38-year-old former model was discovered dead on February 13 in the laundry room of her home in Binningen, located about two miles southwest of Basel, Sky News reported. Authorities concluded during the investigation that Ms Joksimovic had been strangled before her death. Her 41-year-old husband, identified only as "Thomas" in local media, was arrested and later confessed to the crime. The federal court in Lausanne rejected his appeal for release on Wednesday.

Trigger Warning: Disturbing content

An autopsy determined that Ms Joksimovic was strangled before her death, a detail corroborated by Thomas in his confession. Her body was dismembered in the laundry room using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. According to local media outlet Basel, some of her remains were later chopped with a hand blender, "pureed," and dissolved in a chemical solution.

Thomas claims that he killed his wife in self-defence, stating that she attacked him with a knife. After the murder, he reportedly panicked and proceeded to dismember her body.

However, medical-forensic reports contradict Thomas's self-defence claim. Investigators have found "concrete indications of a mental illness" in Thomas and described him as having "sadistic tendencies." They noted his "remarkably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy, and cold-bloodedness" following the murder of his wife.

Prosecutors also disclosed that Thomas had previously strangled his wife. Additionally, a former partner claimed that he had once grabbed the beauty queen by the neck and slammed her head into a wall.

Who was Kristina Joksimovic?

Born in Binningen with Serbian heritage, Kristina Joksimovic initially pursued a career in modelling, winning the Miss Northwest Switzerland title in 2003 and becoming a finalist in the 2008 Miss Switzerland competition. She later transitioned to coaching, empowering aspiring models and businesswomen to build confidence and improve their personal and professional presence. Additionally, she successfully ran a coaching agency and worked in IT recruitment.