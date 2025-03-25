US Doctor Attacks Wife, Hits Her With A Rock After She Refuses To Take Pic With Him

A 46-year-old doctor was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to murder his 36-year-old wife, Arielle Konig, a nuclear engineer, at the Pali Lookout in Oahu, Hawaii. According to police, Gerhardt Konig attacked his wife with closed fists and a rock, then tried to shove her off the hiking trail, leaving her in critical condition. During the alleged assault, he also pulled out two syringes and attempted to use them to harm his wife. Reports suggest that the incident occurred after Ms Konig refused to take a picture with her husband.

According to Hawaii News, she was hospitalised in serious condition with multiple facial and head injuries. Meanwhile, Gerhardt Konig was taken into custody near Pali Highway following a brief foot chase around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, approximately eight hours after the alleged assault on his wife.

Notably, Konig, a doctor with the Anesthesia Medical Group, provided medical services to facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center, through an independent contract. He has since been suspended from the medical staff pending investigation.

Maui Health released a statement to Hawaii News Now, saying they take concerns about patient safety seriously and will cooperate with authorities as needed.

"Maui Health is committed to patient safety and upholding the highest standards of care. We have been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD. Dr. Konig has been suspended from the Medical Staff pending investigation. Dr. Konig is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services at various medical facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center. Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate,” the statement read.

Gerhardt and Arielle Konig reside in a $1.5 million home in Maui, but were visiting Oahu at the time of the alleged incident. The couple, married since 2018, were at the Pali Lookout when the attack occurred. Gerhardt Konig was previously married and has at least one child from a prior relationship.