How Jeffrey Epstein Handled This Billionaire's Dealings With Women

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein acted as a middleman in payments and financial dealings tied to billionaire Leon Black, newly released Justice Department documents show. Over six years, Black paid Epstein about $170 million for services he described as financial advice.

Emails show Epstein was involved in routing money to women connected to Black. In a 2017 exchange, a yoga instructor asked Epstein about a promised $100,000 payment. “He said that now he does it through you,” she wrote. Epstein confirmed the arrangement.

Documents reviewed by investigators suggest Black paid about $20 million to multiple women, some of whom he had relationships with. Epstein helped structure some of those payments, including through trusts. In some cases, payments were classified as gifts, which can carry different tax obligations.

The records also show Epstein proposing ways to reduce taxes and limit disclosure of payments.

Black's lawyers said the documents “make clear that Mr Epstein embellished, exaggerated and lied about Mr Black.” They added that Black was unaware of the disgraced financier's criminal conduct and that all payments were vetted by professional advisers, as per The NYT.

The documents also detail Epstein's involvement in handling rape and abuse allegations from a former partner of Black. She sought $100 million and threatened to go public.

Epstein drafted messages, suggested surveillance and explored strategies to counter her claims. A settlement was later reached for $18 million and a nondisclosure agreement.

Black denied the allegations, and his lawyers said he “has never abused, assaulted or raped any girl or woman.”

Epstein also allegedly worked with Black's advisers during an Internal Revenue Service audit involving a woman who had received payments from Black. Emails show Epstein coordinating responses and taking credit for resolving the issue. In a 2017 email, Epstein described his role as “saving you from yourself.”

Black and Epstein first met in the 1990s, and their relationship later developed into business dealings.

The Justice Department records also detail a 2015 arrangement in which Black paid Epstein $20 million, split between a fee and a donation to Epstein's charitable organisation.

Emails from Epstein's associates suggest the structure was designed in part to “maximise deductions” and limit public disclosure of Black's name.

In 2019, Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges. He died by suicide in his jail cell, awaiting trial.