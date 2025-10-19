Jeffrey Epstein Made Millions From Billionaire Leon Black, New Emails Reveal

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly bombarded billionaire Leon Black with aggressive emails demanding millions annually to fund his lavish lifestyle.

The 2015-2016 emails reveal the close personal and professional ties between Epstein and Black, 74, who had hired the disgraced financier as his wealth adviser for tax, investment, and art matters, reported The New York Times.

Epstein lashed out at Black's financial advisers and called his "retarded" children responsible for creating a "really dangerous mess" by trying to cut off his payments. "I never want to have any more uncomfortable money moments with you. I find it very distasteful," Epstein wrote to the Apollo Global Management founder on November 2, 2015.

Epstein made more than $150 million from Black, even after his 2004 conviction for molesting a teenage girl and being listed as a sex offender.

By 2016, Black was hesitant to continue paying Epstein, according to The NY Times. In response, Epstein sent dozens of angry emails over several months through his personal assistant.

"So to be clear, my terms are as follows. I will only work for the usual 40 million per year. It needs to be paid, 25 million upon signing an agreement. 5 million every 2 months thereafter for 6 months ie March May June. This can begin if I am able in January. I will immediately stop work, if the payment is not received [sic]," he wrote.

In one message, Epstein referred to Black's financial advisers as a "waste of money and space." In another, he claimed they had created "a really dangerous mess." He even insulted Black's children, referring to them as "retarded" for allegedly mismanaging his estate.

After months of pressure, Epstein softened his tone. "Any non-financial issues, I am always there for you and will continue to be the best friend I can be," he wrote.

Black reportedly continued to pay millions in fees and loans to Epstein for several years, until Epstein's 2019 arrest for sex trafficking.

In 2021, Black stepped down as CEO of Apollo Global Management following scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, which dated back to the 1990s.

Black has denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes. Multiple allegations have since surfaced. One woman accused him of rape at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, but later dropped the case. Another ex-girlfriend alleged sexual assault; court records show Black paid her $9.5 million under a nondisclosure agreement following their six-year relationship. That case was dismissed.

He also reportedly wired hundreds of thousands of dollars to at least three women linked to Epstein for undisclosed reasons.

Whit Clay, a spokesperson for Black, told The NY Post that the billionaire "very much regrets" ever making payments to Epstein.

Susan Estrich, Black's attorney, said that all payments to Epstein were legitimate and related solely to tax and estate planning. "After an exhaustive investigation more than four years ago, the Dechert law firm concluded that Mr. Black paid Epstein only for tax and estate planning advice that saved him and his family billions of dollars," she told The NYP.