Watch: Jennifer Lopez Sets The Stage On Fire At Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Udaipur Wedding

American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez joined the long list of global celebrities who delivered electrifying performances at the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. Jennifer arrived in India on November 22 and lit up the stage on November 23, which marked the couple's wedding day.

What's Happening

In several viral videos, Jennifer Lopez is seen grooving to her hit chartbusters, including Waiting for Tonight, On the Floor, Play, Save Me Tonight, and Get Right, making the attendees dance their hearts out.

For her performances, Jennifer opted for a series of dazzling cut-out dresses in blue, shimmery gold, and black. She completed her look with knee-length boots.

The performances received a thumbs-up from the internet.

A fan wrote, “Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got, I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block.”

Another comment read, “In fact, to be fair, Nora Fatehi's performance was better and more exciting.”

“JLo on stage = pure power + perfection,” read a third comment.

For the wedding, Jennifer Lopez wore an embellished saree by Manish Malhotra, paired with matching jewellery. Soon after her performance, she was spotted at the airport, leaving India.

Who Is Netra Mantena?

Netra Mantena is the daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena, a prominent figure in the US pharmaceutical industry and Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals — a company with operations in the US, Switzerland, and India.

Netra married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. The festivities began with a glittering sangeet ceremony on November 21, featuring electrifying performances by Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and others.

The mehendi ceremony saw Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi setting the dance floor on fire, while on the wedding day, Jennifer Lopez entertained guests with her iconic hits.