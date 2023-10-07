Live Updates: 5,000 Rockets From Gaza Hit Israel, 'State Of War' Declared

The armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas said it was behind the fire.

Barrages of rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing at least one person in Israel, an AFP journalist and medics said.

The Israeli army warned of sirens across the country's south and central areas, urging the public to stay near bomb shelters.

The armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas said it was behind the fire, claiming its militants had launched more than 5,000 rockets.

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the group said.

"We announce Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and we fired, in the first strike of 20 minutes, more than 5,000 rockets."

Here are the LIVE updates the big story:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 07, 2023 11:32 (IST) 🚨NOW: Sirens sounding in Jerusalem and surrounding areas🚨 pic.twitter.com/78ZWgMi4D6 - Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023