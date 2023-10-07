Israel Declares 'State Of War' After Over 5,000 Rockets Fired From Gaza

Israel has declared a 'state of war' after a fierce rocket attack from the blockaded Gaza strip, in what the Hamas militants called was only their "first strike". Over 5,000 rockets pierced the sky towards Israel as loud sirens blared across the country on this festive holiday morning.

The country's defence forces also alerted an alleged an infiltration by Hamas militants, considered terrorists in Israel. Paragliders were used in the attack, showed visuals from Israel.

This marks yet another big escalation in geopolitics in recent years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"A number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes," the Israel Defence Forces said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sirens are blazing in the holy city of Jerusalem and across Israel as multiple points of impact have been reported across the country.

The armed wing of Hamas declared it has begun "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and said it has fired over 5,000 rockets in the "first strike of 20 minutes."

"We decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation (Israel), their time for rampaging without being held accountable is over," the group said.