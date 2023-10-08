200 Killed In Israel As Hamas Group 'Massacred Civilians': Army

The Israel death count from the Hamas surprise attack has surged to over 200.

The Israel death count from the Hamas surprise attack Saturday has surged to more than 200, the army said, accusing the Palestinian terrorist of breaking into homes and "massacring civilians".

"Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians," the army said, adding that more than 200 people were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the assault that began at dawn.

