US Support For Israel 'Rock Solid, Unwavering', Says Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said Saturday that US support for Israel was "rock solid and unwavering" after Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack.

"The United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back," President Biden said in a televised statement at the White House, flanked by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

