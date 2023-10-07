'We Stand With Israel,' Says PM Modi. World Leaders React To Hamas Attack

Hamas fired thousands of rockets into Israel this morning

World leaders have called for end to hostilities and safe passage for civilians amid the "war" between Israel and Hamas, which started after the Palestine militant group launched thousands of rockets into Israel this morning.

Reports say Hamas militants have taken several Israelis hostage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

"I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice," Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

"I strongly condemn the current terrorist attacks against Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Horrifying news reaches us today from Israel. The rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence shock us deeply. Germany condemns these Hamas attacks and stands by Israel," Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"Just spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel's right to defend itself," The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Egypt warned of "grave consequences" from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency. It called for "exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger".

"We call for restraint from all parties," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said at a congress for his ruling AK Party in Ankara. "They must refrain from aggressive acts," he said.

Russia is in contact with Israel, the Palestinians and Arab countries in connection with the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. "It goes without saying that we always call for restraint," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was at "war" with Hamas. "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war," the Israeli leader said in a statement, adding Hamas had launched a "murderous surprise attack" on Israel and its people.

"I have ordered an extensive mobilisation of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he said.

Israel's army said it was fighting Gaza militants who entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders.

It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground, Israel army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters. "Right now we're fighting. We're fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip... our forces are now fighting on the ground" in Israel, he added.

With inputs from AFP