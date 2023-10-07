'Remain Vigilant,' India Tells Its Citizens In Israel, Under Hamas' Attack

Hamas militants launched rockets at Israel today

The Indian embassy in Israel has asked Indian nationals living in the country under attack by Hamas militants to "remain vigilant" and "observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities."

Israel's army said it was fighting Gaza militants who entered Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders today after a barrage of rockets was fired at Israel from the Palestinian enclave.

The Indian embassy in Israel in a post on X said, "In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by the local authorities."

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," it said.

It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground, Israel army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters. "Right now we're fighting. We're fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip... our forces are now fighting on the ground" in Israel, he added.

Mr Hecht confirmed there are casualties but would not be drawn on details, nor discuss reports that multiple Israelis had been captured by Palestinian militants.

Thousands of military reservists are set to be drawn up for Gaza, as well as northern Israel, near foes Lebanon and Syria, and the occupied West Bank.

"We're looking at all arenas... we understand this is something big," Mr Hecht said.

At least 2,200 rockets were fired from Gaza by around 10.30 am, the spokesman said, while Hamas militants put the figure at more than 5,000.

Israel imposed a crippling blockade of Gaza in 2007 after Hamas took control and there have been multiple cross-border wars since.

With inputs from AFP