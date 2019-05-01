Former UK Defence Minister Denies Role In Leak On Planned Huawei Contract

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday sacked Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

Sacked British defence minister Gavin Williamson denied that he had any role in the leak of information about Chinese telecoms company Huawei, after Prime Minister Theresa May dismissed him on Wednesday.

"I am sorry that you feel recent leaks from the National Security Council originated in my department. I emphatically believe this was not the case," he wrote in a letter to May that he published on Twitter.

"I strenuously deny that I was in any way involved in this leak and I am confident that a thorough and formal inquiry would have vindicated my position," he added.

