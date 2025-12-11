Former Pak Spy Chief Sentenced To 14 Years For State Secret Violations

The former head of Pakistan's spy agency was sentenced to 14 years in prison for violating state secrets and abusing his authority, the army said on Thursday.

Faiz Hameed was also convicted of "engaging in political activities" and causing "wrongful loss to persons," the army statement said. He served from 2019 to 2021 under the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan's government.

Hameed has been a staunch supporter of Khan and had openly challenged the military. After Khan lost power, he took early retirement. He was stripped of all rank after he was accused of "multiple instances" of violating the Pakistan Army Act.

He was detained in August last year after claims that he raided businesses of a real estate developer.

"After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, (the) accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the court," the statement said. It added that an accusation of "fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements... is separately being dealt with."

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that Hameed had been "interfering with politics" by advising Khan after retiring.

"Violations of the Official Secrets Act, the illegitimate use of authority, misusing one's office to harm people, and getting involved in politics to spread chaos -- these things were all proven," Tarar wrote in a post on X.

In Pakistan, the intelligence chief is the second most powerful position in the army.

Khan was ousted in April 2022 after a no-confidence vote and has publicly criticised the military, the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States for his ouster.

