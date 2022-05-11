Former Mr Universe Calum von Moger Fighting For Life After Fall From Window

Calum von Moger has three million followers on Instagram.

Former Mr Universe Calum von Moger is fighting for his life after falling from a second-storey window. The bodybuilder has severely injured his spine and underwent a major surgery, according to the New York Post. He is in induced coma after the incident last week.

Mr von Moger is best known for his portrayal of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film 'Bigger'.

The Post quoted fellow bodybuilder and YouTuber Nick Trigilli as saying that Mr von Moger was under the influence of drugs when the incident took place.

The Australian actor, who has more than three million followers on Instagram, suffered a large number of cuts from the glass, the Post report further said.

He had posted an emotional note on Instagram last week, in which the 31-year-old admitted that he “messed up bad many times”.

"But I don't care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. The positive achievements I've done in my life far outweigh the muck-ups I had along the way. All I can ask is for your forgiveness so I can keep moving forward on the right path again," Mr von Moger further said in the post.

The note was posted after the bodybuilder was kicked out of his family's house and was involved in cases of road rage and carrying a weapon, according to Perth Now.

Fans have rushed to send messages of support for the bodybuilder and praying for his safety.

“Praying for you man. You were my first inspiration with fitness and I'm hoping you get through these hard times,” one user posted on Instagram.

Others wished Mr von Moger a speedy recovery.