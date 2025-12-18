Chinese Bodybuilder, Who Lived A "Monk's Life," Dies Of Heart Issue At 30

A Chinese bodybuilding champion, who lived a disciplined “monk's life” to achieve his record-breaking physique, has died at the age of 30. Wang Kun died from what appeared to be a heart-related issue, Anhui Provincial Bodybuilding Association confirmed.

He was a professional athlete with the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Professional League and widely regarded as one of China's top bodybuilding competitors, as per Jam Press.

Wang won eight consecutive titles at the Chinese Bodybuilding Association (CBBA) National Bodybuilding Championships. He was known for his rigorous training and strict diet, which included hot pot broth with meat dipped in soy sauce and boiled chicken breast.

In interviews, he said he lived a “monk's life” for 10 years to achieve his physique. He also reportedly often trained through Chinese New Year instead of celebrating.

Wang was also a businessman and gym owner. He ran a popular training facility called Muscle Factory in his hometown and was preparing to open a new gym in Hefei, which he described as “a new starting point, a new world … right before my eyes,” as per reports.

Several prominent bodybuilders have died young. Australian internet sensation Zyzz (Aziz Shavershian) died at 22 from a heart attack linked to steroid use, while German fitness influencer Jo Lindner (Joesthetics) died at 30 from an aneurysm.

Austrian professional Andreas Munzer, known for his near-zero body fat, died at 31 due to organ failure from extreme bodybuilding practices. American bodybuilder Rich Piana, who openly discussed steroid use, died at 46 after collapsing into a coma, and Indian bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman died at 42 from a heart attack.