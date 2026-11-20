A California man was left stunned after a woman turned up at his home, claiming to be his long-lost child. Mike Bradbury lost his three-year-old daughter on October 18, 1984, when she vanished from a campground. For decades, Bradbury held out hope that his daughter was alive, but after the stranger stood on his doorstep, the 83-year-old had more questions than answers.

The woman, identified as Cindy Rae Enders, calls Mike her father, refers to his late wife Patty as "mom" and has even tattooed Laura Ann Bradbury's name and birth year, 1981, on her leg, according to a report in Los Angeles Times. Enders also claims that some of her childhood memories align with accounts of the 1984 disappearance, including details about a man and a blue van.

Enders said she remembers walking into a blue van after a man told her he was Santa Claus. She was subsequently raised under another name by people who repeatedly suggested that she was not their biological daughter.

Laura's sister Emily highlighted that it was another emotional chapter in a tragedy that has been haunting the family for the better part of their lives. "Every time I think it's behind me, it keeps coming back up," said Emily.

On multiple occasions, Enders has made an appearance outside the Bradbury family's San Bernardino County home in Twentynine Palms. She can sometimes be seen hanging out near her car.

Despite the claims, Enders has repeatedly refused to take the DNA test requested by the family that could help establish whether they are related.

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Laura's Disappearance

The Bradbury family was on a camping trip when Laura disappeared from what was then Joshua Tree National Monument. Mike was busy setting up the family's tent when his son, Travis, 8, headed to the restroom, with Laura close behind.

When Travis came out, he could not find his younger sister. The disappearance triggered a massive search and rescue operation across the desert, with helicopters and bloodhounds pushed into service.

Years, however, went by without any trace of Laura. Mike even hired a private detective after being frustrated by the investigation's lack of progress. In 1986, hikers discovered fragments of a child's skull less than three miles from the campground.

Forensic analysis later determined that there was greater than 99 per cent probability that the remains found were related to Mike and Patty Bradbury. The family, however, found it difficult to accept that little Laura was dead. Patty died in 2001, but Mike never stopped looking.