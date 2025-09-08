"Community Notes Correct Everyone": Elon Musk After Trump Aide's "Crap Note" Jibe

Hours after US President Donald Trump's aide, Peter Navarro, slammed Elon Musk for his social media platform X fact-checking his anti-India post, the billionaire responded by saying his community notes "corrects everyone without exception". Musk, however, did not directly respond to Navarro, nor did he name him in the post.

"On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes, data, and code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking," Musk wrote in a post on X.

Navarro, who has been making multiple attacks on India over its trade and foreign policies with Russia, yet again made an anti-India post, accusing New Delhi of "profiteering" from the Russian oil imports. This time, however, Navarro got fact-checked on X, with his claims being called "hypocritical."

"FACTS: India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins," the Trump aide wrote.

The X's fact-checking note corrected him, saying India's Russian oil purchases are for "energy security" and they "do not violate sanctions". "While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services. The US also continues to import certain commodities from Russia, which is hypocritical," it said.

Another note added: "Navarro's claims are hypocritical. India's legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law."

X also mentioned that while the US is pressuring India over its oil trade, they themselves are continuing to import billions in Russian goods, like uranium, and "exposing a clear double standard".

Navarro then responded to the fact-checks, calling it a "crap note". He also slammed Musk for letting "propaganda in people's posts".

"Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russian oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs," he said.

Navarro's attacks on India

Navarro has been continuously attacking India, especially after Trump imposed secondary tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. The US tariffs on Indian exports stand above 50 per cent - the highest tariff Trump has imposed as per his fresh list, apart from Brazil.

Hours after the punitive tariffs on India had come into effect, Navarro had labelled the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "Modi's war" and claimed that it was because of India's continued purchase of Russian oil that Moscow's military aggression was being fuelled. Later, he also accused India of running a "profiteering scheme" by continuing to import Russian oil and labelled India a "laundromat for the Kremlin".

He had also made a casteist remark while attacking India.

India-US ties

Trump's additional 25 per cent duties on Indian imports took effect on August 27, taking the total tariffs to 50 per cent. The additional penalty further strained the relations between long-time friends India and the US. Amid the tariff row, PM Modi, who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, shared bonhomie with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin - showcasing their unity amid their own strained ties with the US.

Days later, Trump claimed that the US "lost India to China". However, he clarified later, saying he "does not believe so". He also called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would "always be friends".

PM Modi, in response, said he "fully reciprocates" Trump's sentiments - hinting at the two countries trying to resolve their strained relations.