Trump Aide's Anti-India Post Gets Fact-Checked On X. He Targets Elon Musk

US President Donald Trump's senior trade adviser, Peter Navarro - who has been making multiple attacks on India over its trade and foreign policies with Russia - yet again made an anti-India post on social media. However, this time, he got fact-checked by X, calling his claims "hypocritical".

Navarro, in a post, accused India of "profiteering" from the Russian oil imports.

"FACTS: India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins," he wrote.

The X's fact-checking note, however, corrected him, saying India's Russian oil purchases are for "energy security" and they "do not violate sanctions". "While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services. The US also continues to import certain commodities from Russia, which is hypocritical," it said.

Another note added: "Navarro's claims are hypocritical. India's legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law."

X also mentioned that while the US is pressuring India over its oil trade, they themselves are continuing to import billions in Russian goods, like uranium, and "exposing a clear double standard".

Shortly after, the Trump aide responded to the fact-checks and slammed Elon Musk for letting "propaganda in people's posts". He also called the fact-checking note a "crap note".

"Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russian oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs," he said.

Navarro has been continuously attacking India, especially after Trump imposed secondary tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. The US tariffs on Indian exports now stand above 50 per cent - the highest tariff Trump has imposed as per his fresh list, apart from Brazil.

Hours after the punitive tariffs on India had come into effect, Navarro had labelled the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "Modi's war". He claimed that it was because of New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil that Moscow's military aggression was being fuelled. Later, he also accused India of running a "profiteering scheme" by continuing to import Russian oil and labelled India the "Maharaj" of tariffs. Recently, Navarro called India a "laundromat for the Kremlin" and made a casteist remark. "You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," he said, alleging that Indian refiners were buying discounted Russian crude, processing it, and exporting it at a premium.

India-US ties

The ties between India and the US had strained in recent weeks amid the tariff row. Shortly after Trump imposed secondary tariffs on India, PM Modi, who attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, shared bonhomie with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid their own strained ties with the US. The three leaders were seen shaking hands, hugging each other, and smiling in videos and pictures - showcasing their unity amid Trump's high tariffs on India.

Days later, Trump claimed that the US "lost India to China". However, he clarified later, saying he "does not believe so".

"I don't think we have (lost India). I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with PM Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago, in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference," he told the media.

He also called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would "always be friends".

PM Modi, in response, said he "fully reciprocates" Trump's sentiments - hinting at the two countries resolving their strained relations.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the PM said.