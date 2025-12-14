Grimes Claims Elon Musk Has Blocked Her On X: 'Not Interested In Public Dramatics'

Canadian musician and Elon Musk's former partner, Grimes, has claimed that the billionaire has blocked her on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, made the claim after an X user pointed out that she was no longer following the Tesla boss.

Grimes said it was Musk who shunned her on the internet, whilst adding that she was busy living life and not interested in 'public dramatics'.

"For context I'm just living my life. He followed me then blocked me. I'm not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, I am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly lol," Grimes wrote on X.

Musk and Grimes were first linked in 2018 when they appeared together at the Met Gala. The now-estranged couple went on to have three children together -- son X Æ A-Xii (known as Lil X), daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus. After being on and off several times, the couple broke up for good in 2022.

Grimes Calls Out Musk

In October 2023, Grimes filed a petition requesting to establish parental rights for all three children. Earlier this year, Grimes called out Musk after the latter kept parading Lil X in public gatherings, including at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"I have tried begging the public and my kids' dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse," Grimes said at the time, adding that it was "insane" that there was no other way to deal with the issue than to come out on social media and plead her case.

"I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don't even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it tbh."