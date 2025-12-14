Man Posts LinkedIn Ad For Full-Time, Hybrid Girlfriend Role, Internet Jokes 'What's The Salary?'

Finding love and connection is an intrinsic human desire. While individuals often pursue this desire through traditional routes, ranging from real-life interactions and dating apps to introductions facilitated by friends and family, one man recently caught social media's attention by adopting a rather unconventional approach: using a LinkedIn hiring post to seek a 'Girlfriend'.

The full-time, hybrid job offer, based out of Gurugram, was posted by an individual named Dinesh, who has previously worked as a senior associate at Tech Mahindra. In the job description, Dinesh listed a series of attributes that the potential 'girlfriend' should possess to be hired for the job opportunity.

"This is a full-time hybrid role for a Girlfriend based in Gurugram, with some flexibility for remote interactions. The role involves nurturing and maintaining a strong emotional connection, engaging in meaningful conversations, providing companionship, mutual support, and participating in activities or hobbies with the partner," he wrote.

"Active communication, respect, and understanding will form the foundation of this role. The role also encompasses collaborative decision-making and fostering a positive and supportive relationship environment."

As for qualifications, Dinesh demanded strong emotional intelligence, listening, empathy and interpersonal skills. Additionally, he said he was looking for an individual who possessed a sense of humour, kindness and a positive attitude.

"Ability to balance personal and shared goals in the relationship. Interest in shared hobbies, activities, or developing new experiences together. Willingness to support and grow within a partnership."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'What's The CTC?'

As the post gained traction, social media users had a field day joking about the absurd job post, whilst others asked about the compensation package.

"Oh now it makes sense, so, my ex did 6 months of internship as a girlfriend for me, and then got full time girlfriend job elsewhere so she switched," joked one user, while another added: "Every app is dating app if you are Indian enough."

A third commented: "Looking at the role description, impressive, but what's the CTC."

After a user questioned if he was looking to test something through the LinkedIn post, Dinesh replied: "No, not at all. There is an actual vacancy. To understand the profile better, I recommend going through the Job description. You can also refer to someone who might be interested and qualify for the job role."

As of the last update, 26 applicants had applied for the job, and further submissions were no longer being accepted.