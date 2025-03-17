Grimes Pleads For Son X's Privacy In Explosive Rant: "Don't Even Trust The Law"

Canadian musician and Elon Musk's former partner, Grimes, has once again called on the billionaire to keep their children out of the public eye. The singer said she did not even trust the law to help her as her attempts to get Mr Musk to pay attention to her grievances had failed. The duo have three children together -- son X Æ A-Xii (known as Lil X), daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus.

"I have tried begging the public and my kids' dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse," Grimes wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I follow you here. I've seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day," she added.

Ms Grimes said it was "insane" that there was no other way to deal with the issue than to come out on social media and plead her case.

"I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don't even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it tbh."

This is not the first time Grimes has accused Mr Musk of parading their kid in the public eye. Last month, in a comment on social media about her son being "very polite", Ms Grimes blasted the billionaire's decision, saying X shouldn't be in public like.

"He should not be in public like this," she wrote, adding, "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

'Not a good dad'

Even Mr Musk's dad, Errol Musk, has criticised his son's parenting skills, stating that the billionaire was not a good day as he had been largely absent from the lives of their children.

"No, he hasn't been a good dad," said Mr Errol on a podcast last month.

Mr Errol referenced the loss of Mr Musk's first child, Nevada Alexander with his then-wife, Justine Wilson.

"The baby was cared for too much by nannies and, sadly, passed away while under their watch. If Elon hears me saying this, he might be furious or something, but this is simply my perspective. I don't think it's acceptable," Mr Errol said

Recently, Mr Musk welcomed his 14th child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, days after conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair announced she had given birth to the Tesla boss' 13th child.