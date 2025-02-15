Errol Musk Slams Elon's Fatherhood: "Too Many Nannies, Not Enough Time"

Elon Musk's dad, Errol Musk, has criticised his son's parenting skills, stating that the billionaire was not a good dad as he had been largely absent from the lives of his children. Errol said Elon had been relying on hired caretakers to look after the children instead of being involved himself.

"Do you think Elon is a good dad?" asked Joshua Rubin on his Wide Awake Podcast, to which Errol replied: "No, he hasn't been a good dad."

Expanding on his opinion, Errol referenced the loss of Elon's first child, Nevada Alexander with his then-wife, Justine Wilson.

"The baby was cared for too much by nannies and, sadly, passed away while under their watch. If Elon hears me saying this, he might be furious or something, but this is simply my perspective. I don't think it's acceptable," Errol said

"They had too much money, too many nannies. Then he had five more kids with the same woman. Five sons, each raised with their own nanny. Do you see what I mean?" he added.

Asked for for clarification about his point, Mr Rubin inquired: "So he [Elon] never really spent time with his children?" to which Errol immediately responded: "No."

Musk's 13th child?

Errol's statement comes in the backdrop of conservative influence and author Ashley St Clair claiming that she had a child with Elon. Ms St Clair took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed to have the Tesla boss' baby, five months ago.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote, captioning her post with the Latin phrase "Alea lacta est" (The die is cast).

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. l intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," she added.

If St Clair's claim is accurate, this would be Musk's 13th child. Musk shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson - twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. He also has three children with musician Grimes - son X Æ A-Xii (known as X), daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus. Additionally, Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis are parents to twins.