Elon Musk's Transgender Daughter Reacts To "Nazi Salute" Claims

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, launched a subtle yet scathing attack on him after the billionaire allegedly made a "Nazi salute" during President Donald Trump's inauguration rally. The 21-year-old, who legally changed her name and gender at the age of 18 and disowned Mr Musk, did not name him but heavily hinted she was responding to the controversial incident.

"I'm just gonna say let's call a spade a f***ing spade," Ms Wilson wrote on Instagram's Threads platform.

"Especially if there were two spades done in succession based on the reaction of the first spade," she added.

As her post blew up, Ms Wilson wrote another thread, sarcastically explaining that she did not intend the card analogy to insinuate anything about her father.

"I don't know why ya'll are reacting with such vigor, I'm clearly only talking about card suits. I mean I have ADHD and this was CLEARLY just an accident that people happened to interpret to mean something other than just card suits. After all, there's no proof I'm not just talking about card suits," Ms Wilson joked.

"People assuming that I'm not just talking about card suits just goes to show how dishonest people/the media can be."

What did Musk do?

A video showing the Tesla boss making a one-armed gesture during a speech at the rally went viral on social media with users comparing it to a Nazi salute. Mr Musk, however, dismissed the criticism. "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired," he posted on his social media platform X.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organisation founded to combat anti-Semitism that has criticized Elon Musk in the past, defended his gesture. "It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute," the organization posted on X.

'Woke mind virus'

Ms Wilson and Mr Musk have not been on talking terms for a long time with the Tesla boss claiming that the "woke mind viruses" had killed his son.

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead," Mr Musk said in an interview, referring to gender-reassignment surgery.

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress," he added.

Responding to Mr Musk's assessment of the situation, Ms Wilson said that she had "disowned" him. Her legal transition occurred on June 22, 2022, at a court in California. "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," Ms Wilson said back then.