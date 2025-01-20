"I Did Observe...": Grimes Reacts To Elon Musk's Gaming Skills Amid Cheating Allegations

Canadian musician and Elon Musk's former partner, Grimes, has addressed the allegations of the billionaire cheating in video games. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, said Mr Musk, the 'father of her children', was indeed a seasoned gamer who had slogged hard for results to reach the top of the leaderboard charts in different video games.

Grimes took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote the message, saying the matter was one of "personal pride".

"Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first american druid in diablo to clear abattoir of zir and ended that season as best in the USA," wrote Grimes.

"He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat Felix himself at the game. I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this. That is all," she added, referring to Felix Ekenstam, the creator of Polytopia.

Elon replied by saying: "Thanks."

Internet reacts

Responding to Grime's post, one user said: "I respect Elon's past gaming record but there are reasonable suspicions that he had help with Path of Exile 2. There's no shame in that because its insanely hard and hes very busy, but he should be honest."

To which the singer responded: "I agree."

Another user wrote: "How he has so much time to do so many things Grimes is insane but that's effective time management."

A third commented: "Funny you have to clarify this lol."

What's the controversy?

The scrutiny surrounding Mr Musk's self-proclaimed status as a top gamer increased earlier this month when the Tesla boss streamed himself playing Path of Exile 2, a role-playing game (RPG). Social media users found Mr Musk's mannerisms during the stream as that of a rookie and not one of the ninth-ranked players in the world for the game's "hardcore" mode -- its highest difficulty.

"This is so clownish. He doesn't understand how the game works. It's so false it's laughable. He is beyond clueless, and from his gameplay, it seems like he doesn't even know how to play the game," said MoistCr1tikal, a top influencer also known as Charlie, in a video analysing Mr Musk's gameplay.

Notably, the X owner was also recently kicked from Path of Exile 2 for performing too many actions in short time, which some believe was due to using macros or other cheats