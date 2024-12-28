"My Stepdad Is Indian": Elon Musk's Ex Girlfriend Amid Racism Against Indians In US

Canadian musician and Elon Musk's former partner, Grimes, has addressed the growing anti-India rhetoric on American social media, revealing she grew up in a half-Indian household.



In her post, Grimes expressed disappointment, saying, “Suddenly concocting anti Indian energy out of nowhere is embarrassing yall. Also, they were clear they planned to do this.”



She also shed light on her upbringing, saying, “My step dad's Indian, I had a fire childhood in a half Indian household. Indian culture jives very well western culture.”

The backlash against Indians surfaced following the announcement of Sriram Krishnan's appointment to Donald Trump's administration. Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, condemned the racist and bigoted commentary directed at Indians.



Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, Grimes explained that after her parents' divorce, her mother remarried Ravi Sidhoo, a businessman and the director of East India Carpets in Vancouver.

Asked how the Indian and American cultures blended, Grimes offered a candid response. One user asked, “Would India be okay with being flooded with American culture, so much that it changes their culture significantly? Would they care that the two jive well together?” Grimes replied, “We already did this to them. It has caused a ton of problems for them.”

Grimes then explained that her comment referred to the influx of American gadgets in India, not the presence of American companies. She suggested that if more American companies had established themselves in the country, it could have created additional job opportunities.

Another user commented on the dangerous implications of power-holders expressing anti-India sentiments, to which Grimes responded, saying, “I mean the highest power disagrees I'm also seeing lots of powerful ppl disagreeing. It's good to remember negative comments feel louder and more numerous. If you haven't much been subjected to social media toxicity it's good to remember your monkey brain is telling you ur gonna get kicked out of the tribe and die of starvation or rape - important to fight the monkey brain impulses that social media seeks to trigger.”

The conversation also veered into Bollywood's influence, with one user suggesting she might feel differently if Indian singers began dominating Western music scenes. The user also asked her if she would be successful in Bollywood. Grimes responded positively, saying, "I literally constantly complain that it's bizarre here hasn't been a Bollywood hit in the us. In fact, I shud work on this. & Yes they are better at singing than me - they're arguably the best in the world. I barely consider myself a singer."

The US Department of Homeland Security recently unveiled a final rule aimed at modernising the H-1B visa programme, helping US companies address job vacancies more efficiently. Set to take effect on January 17, 2025, the updated rule streamlines the approval process and enhances flexibility for employers to retain top talent.