"Unrecognizable": Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes After Bitter Custody Battle

Musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, recently opened up on X about her ongoing custody battle with her former partner and father of her children, Elon Musk. She described Musk as "unrecognizable" and revealed that she had spent a year in a "battle" for her rights as a mother. Grimes also shared that her social media posts were used against her during the legal proceedings.

This comes after reports that the custody dispute over their three children: 4-year-old X AE A-12 (also known as Baby X), 2-year-old Exa, and 2-year-old Tau-has been resolved.

In her post, she discussed her new creative projects, and said that she had "never been better in my life than right now."

"I spent a lot of my time off with babies getting in my ten thousand hours of creative writing and mastering the art which I've never had," she said. "Having babies rips you apart and puts you back together. Babies are ten thousand philosophy classes of s*** you can only learn from that experience.

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids and fighting and detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months."

She added: "And this is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors."

In another post, Grimes shared that she was "going bankrupt" due to the lawsuit and that the stress of potentially losing her children was making it difficult to focus on her creativity.

The "Oblivion" singer confirmed her split from Elon Musk in March 2022 after about four years together. In September of the same year, Musk filed a custody lawsuit against her, and Grimes countered with her own suit in a San Francisco court.

According to Business Insider, the couple met in court in August, and their legal teams met again in Texas before the case was resolved. The case was sealed in December, with the judge closing the courtroom to the press and public shortly after a hearing began.

In a now-deleted post on X, Grimes hinted that she had custody of her children every other week. "It's my week without my kids, so if you want responses from me, it's now or every second week after this," she told her followers.