Elon Musk Secretly Filed For Parental Custody Of 3 Children Before Ex-Grimes: Report

Tesla, SpaceX and X.com's owner Elon Musk took legal action against his ex-girlfriend Grimes over the parental rights of their three children before she decided to sue him, as per a report in Page Six. The Canadian singer whose legal name is Claire Boucher, had a petition in San Francisco Superior Court to establish a parental relationship.

The tech tycoon filed a suit in Texas last month seeking to be recognised as the biological father of his children- daughter Exa Dark Siderael, aged one, and sons X A-XII and Tau Techno Mechanicus, both aged three and one, respectively. In the court documents, Mr Musk stated that he has had "actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child," and said that this care has been provided in Texas, where he lives full-time, for at least "six consecutive months."

As per Page Six, the former couple shared a house together along with their three babies from May to July of this year, but he also charged the singer with "attempting to circumvent the jurisdiction" of the Texas court by lately claiming she was a non-resident of the state.

Mr Musk stated that he wishes to create a legal agreement with Grimes about the conservatorship, possession, and access of the three children.

He highlighted that, though he wants the Texas court to issue an order addressing those issues if they are unable to reach an agreement, he first wants them to attend mediation before deciding to proceed with a trial. According to the court documents, the X owner, also claims that he filed this lawsuit in order to establish a "parent-child relationship" between him and his three children with Grimes.

Mr Musk and Grimes dated on and off from 2018 until their official split in September 2021. It was reported last month that the couple also had a third child together. The news was revealed in journalist Walter Isaacson's "Elon Musk" biography. In the book, Mr Isaacson also revealed how the billionaire wooed Grimes with a high-speed Tesla Autopilot ride.

The billionaire is a father to 10 children. He has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Canadian author Justine Wilson. He welcomed twins with Neuralink director of operations and special projects Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes.