"If You Have A Womb...": Elon Musk's Definition Of 'Woman' Sets Social Media On Fire

Elon Musk's statement that womanhood is defined solely by the presence of a womb has gone viral on X, sparking widespread backlash.

"If You Have A Womb...": Elon Musk's Definition Of 'Woman' Sets Social Media On Fire
The statement reignited debates around gender, biology, and inclusion.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO and X owner Elon Musk has triggered a fresh wave of controversy after sharing his views on womanhood in a post on X, drawing sharp reactions across social media platforms. Musk asserted that being a woman is defined purely by biology, specifically the presence of a womb.

"If you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not," Musk wrote in a post on X.

The post went viral within hours, prompting intense debate among users. Supporters echoed Musk's stance, arguing that biological definitions should remain central to discussions around gender. 

One X user reacted by saying they "can't believe we're living in a time where the obvious has to be stated," to which Elon Musk replied, "Seriously." Another user pushed back, calling Musk's statement biologically inaccurate and pointing to MRKH syndrome (Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome), a rare condition in which women are born without a uterus or with an underdeveloped one. 

Also Read | To "Your Daughter Hates You" Jibe, Elon Musk Asks, "Referring To My Son?"

Meanwhile, a third commenter defended Musk, arguing that the world's richest man explaining what they called "basic biology", only for it to become disputed and controversial even among so-called educated people, reflected a strange moment in history. They added that the exchange itself deserved to be "pinned on the timeline of humanity" as a sign of the times.

The X post came a day after Elon Musk compared his transgender daughter's transition to what he called a "tragic mental illness," reflecting his outspoken opposition to gender reassignment. The comment was made in response to a jab from a Democrat directed at the world's richest man.

The exchange followed remarks by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who told a podcaster he wanted to see more trans children, portraying himself as a strong supporter of pro-trans legislation and LGBTQ rights.

Newsom's office later reposted a clip from the interview, adding a pointed caption aimed at Musk: "We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."

