"If You Have A Womb...": Elon Musk's Definition Of 'Woman' Sets Social Media On Fire

Tesla and SpaceX CEO and X owner Elon Musk has triggered a fresh wave of controversy after sharing his views on womanhood in a post on X, drawing sharp reactions across social media platforms. Musk asserted that being a woman is defined purely by biology, specifically the presence of a womb.

"If you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not," Musk wrote in a post on X.

The post went viral within hours, prompting intense debate among users. Supporters echoed Musk's stance, arguing that biological definitions should remain central to discussions around gender.

If you have a womb, you are a woman.



Otherwise, you are not.

One X user reacted by saying they "can't believe we're living in a time where the obvious has to be stated," to which Elon Musk replied, "Seriously." Another user pushed back, calling Musk's statement biologically inaccurate and pointing to MRKH syndrome (Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome), a rare condition in which women are born without a uterus or with an underdeveloped one.

Meanwhile, a third commenter defended Musk, arguing that the world's richest man explaining what they called "basic biology", only for it to become disputed and controversial even among so-called educated people, reflected a strange moment in history. They added that the exchange itself deserved to be "pinned on the timeline of humanity" as a sign of the times.

The X post came a day after Elon Musk compared his transgender daughter's transition to what he called a "tragic mental illness," reflecting his outspoken opposition to gender reassignment. The comment was made in response to a jab from a Democrat directed at the world's richest man.

I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.



My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2025

The exchange followed remarks by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who told a podcaster he wanted to see more trans children, portraying himself as a strong supporter of pro-trans legislation and LGBTQ rights.

Newsom's office later reposted a clip from the interview, adding a pointed caption aimed at Musk: "We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon."