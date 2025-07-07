Trump's "Train Wreck" Post On Elon Musk. He Asks, "What's Truth Social?"

The feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated further on Sunday after the US President slammed his estranged ally for launching a new political party. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the Republican said the Tesla and SpaceX boss was becoming a "TRAIN WRECK" and that a third political party "never succeeds" in the US, referring to Mr Musk's "America Party".

"I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them," President Trump said.

He said the one thing third parties are good for is the creation of "complete and total DISRUPTION and CHAOS".

Speaking to reporters shortly before his post, he said it was "ridiculous" to start a third party.

"It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous," he said.

In his Truth Social post, President Trump also slammed Mr Musk for opposing his "one big beautiful bill", which was signed into law last week.

"It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time," he said.

He said he has been "strongly" opposing the EV mandate from the "very beginning".

"I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised," he wrote.

He also attacked Mr Musk for recommending his "blue-blooded Democrat" friend for leading NASA.

In December, President Trump named a billionaire private astronaut, Jared Isaacman, as NASA administrator but withdrew the nomination on May 31, before his Senate confirmation vote and without explanation.

"Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue-blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also," he said.

Elon Musk Reacts

Elon Musk reacted to Donald Trump's post on Truth Social and said he had "never heard" of the US President's social media platform.

Mr Musk, who in 2022 had said that Truth Social was "beating" Twitter, which was renamed as X when he bought it, and TikTok on the App Store, was responding to a user on his social media site who shared the US President's rant in a Truth Social post.

Never heard of it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

In a separate post, Mr Musk, who spent millions of dollars during President Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, asked "what the heck was the point" of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) if President Trump was "just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion". DOGE is the government downsizing agency that he briefly led.

What the heck was the point of @DOGE if he's just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion?? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

Elon Musk, who has been at loggerheads with Donald Trump for weeks, announced on Saturday that he is launching the "America Party" in response to the US President's "big, beautiful bill", which he has said would "bankrupt" the US.

He said his new party would in next year's midterm elections look to unseat Republican lawmakers in Congress who backed President Trump's bill.