"Billion People Backing You": Why China Is Supporting Musk Amid Feud With Trump

The feud between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump started after the former called the latter's tax bill a "disgusting abomination". It quickly spiralled with the billionaire suggesting the President be impeached and accusing the government of hiding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

However, the latest drama centers around Musk's vow to found a new political party, the America party. He had said he would launch this party if Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill - "One Big Beautiful Bill" passed the Senate this week - which it did.

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.



Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

The bill, termed "insane" by Musk, is expected to increase US national debt by $3.3 trillion.

A few hours after the Senate passed the bill on Wednesday, the hashtag #MuskWantsToBuildAnAmericaParty went viral on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform and has received more than 37 million views.

"If Elon Musk were to found a political party, his tech-driven mindset could inject fresh energy into politics. The potential for change is significant - and worth watching," wrote one Weibo user.

"When you've had enough, there's no need to keep putting up with it," wrote another.

However, this comment summarised the public sentiment in China, "Brother Musk, you've got over a billion people on our side backing you."

It is worth noting that the Tesla chief is popular in China because of his business achievements and ties with the country. Tesla is the only major western carmaker that competes with domestic brands in China.

Chinese readers have shown great interest in American tech leaders, as Walter Isaacson's biographies of both Steve Jobs and Musk became bestsellers in China, but apart from that Musk also has good ties with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and his mother - Maye Musk is already a well known figure in China.

On the other hand, Trump is perceived as the president who has launched the most aggressive trade war on their country.

Trump in a post on Truth Social said that without subsidies, Musk would "have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa".

Musk responded shortly after, saying the Republican leader should follow through on his threat and cut the subsidies given to his companies. "I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now," the tech mogul wrote in a post on X.