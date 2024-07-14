Live Updates: Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage After Shooting At Rally, Suspected Shooter Dead

Donald Trump raised a fist to the crowd after shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Former US President Donald Trump was rushed off stage after a series of gunshots were fired at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania today. As gunshots were heard, he grimaced and clutched a hand to his right ear, where blood was clearly visible across his cheek and mouth.

The suspected shooter was confirmed dead, while a spectator was killed, and two others "critically injured".

Video: Moment Trump Was Attacked At Rally

In his first reaction to a shooting at his rally, the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate said in a statement he "was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear". His campaign said he was "fine" and being checked at a medical facility.

Secret Service agents, who quickly surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him roughly off the stage,

Here are live updates on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally:

Jul 14, 2024 06:38 (IST) Trump Rally Shooting: Spectator Dead, Two "Critically" Injured

The Secret Service said one spectator has been killed, while two others "critically injured" in the Trump rally shooting.

Jul 14, 2024 06:34 (IST) Trump Supporters Seen Laying In Stands After Gunshots Fired At Republican

Trump supporters were seen laying in the stands after guns were fired at the Republican at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania.



Photo: AFP

Jul 14, 2024 06:27 (IST) "Bullet Pierced Upper Part Of My Right Ear": Trump On Shooting

In his first reaction to shooting at his rally, Donald Trump said he"was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear".

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," he said in a statement.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!," he added.

Jul 14, 2024 06:21 (IST) "I Fully Endorse President Trump": Elon Musk After Shooting At Rally

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he "fully" endorses Trump after the rally violence.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X, as he shared a video of Trump pumping his fist while being escorted away by Secret Service agents. I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Jul 14, 2024 06:17 (IST) Donald Trump Seen Being Evacuated By Secret Service Agents

A picture shows Secret Service agents surrounding Donald Trump onstage after shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.



Photo: AFP

Jul 14, 2024 06:12 (IST) George W Bush On Trump Rally Shooting

Former US president George W Bush also condemned the "cowardly" attack.

"Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response," he said in a statement.

Jul 14, 2024 06:10 (IST) Trump Rally Shooting: Video Shows Moment He Was Attacked

In a video that captures the shooting at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally, the former US President can be seen delivering his speech amongst a big crowd of his supporters when several gunshots are heard.

TRUMP WAS JUST SHOT ON LIVE TV



Please stop what you're doing and pray pic.twitter.com/jlYtCeRe3O - End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 13, 2024 After the first couple of gunshots that took the 78-year-old president unawares, he can be seen touching his right ear before ducking to take cover behind the stage dias. The crowd behind him, visibly confused and scared, also ducks to dodge any bullet.

Trump, whose right ear can be seen bleeding, raises his fist in the air while being evacuated.



Jul 14, 2024 06:07 (IST) Trump Rally Shooting: “Absolutely No Place For Political Violence”, Says Obama

Former US President Barack Obama also reacted to the apparent shooting at his successor Donald Trump's rally and said there was "absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

"Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," he posted on X. There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.... - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Jul 14, 2024 06:01 (IST) Donald Trump Rally Shooting: “Grateful To Hear He's Safe", Says Biden

US President Joe Biden said he was "grateful to hear" that his election rival Donald Trump was safe in a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement shortly after the incident.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it." I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.



I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret... - President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

Jul 14, 2024 05:58 (IST) Trump Rally Shooting: Suspected Shooter Dead

The suspected shooter has been confirmed dead, along with one bystander, US media reported.

A second bystander may also have been hit.

The shooting took place shortly after Donald Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

Jul 14, 2024 05:55 (IST) Donald Trump "Fine" After Shooting At Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania

Donald Trump's campaign said he was "fine" and being checked at a medical facility.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," said spokesperson Steven Cheung in a statement.

"The former president is safe," the Secret Service said in a post on X.