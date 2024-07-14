What Is AR-15 Rifle Used By Trump Rally Shooter And Why Is It Dangerous

Donald Trump rally suspect has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

FBI has identified the person who shots fire at former US President Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The US Secret Service is investigating how a person with an AR-15 rifle entered the scene and was able to fire multiple shots.

Now, let us understand what is AR-15 rifle

– AR-15 rifle falls under the category of “modern sporting rifle” aka MSR. Such rifles are mostly used in competitions and hunting purposes.

– As per the Firearm Industry Trade Association, the initials AR stands for ArmaLite, the company that made it in the 1950s.

- The Association added people often mistake AR-15 rifles for “assault weapons” or “assault rifles.”

– “These rifles' accuracy, reliability, ruggedness and versatility serve target shooters and hunters well. They are true all-weather firearms,” the association added.

– The semi-automatic version of this rifle was created for the military. Now, the AR-15 models are modular and owners are able to customise them as per their requirements, keeping the legal criteria in check.

Why is it dangerous?

— The speed of the bullet is deadly. As per The Washington Post, the quantity of propellant in the cartridge has the power to send the bullet at a “speed that would cross six football fields in a second.”

– The bullet can kill a person instantly after it hits a vital organ. “As that bullet slows down…that energy is so massive it has to go someplace, and your body will literally tear apart,” a trauma surgeon was quoted as saying.